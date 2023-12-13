Pardison Fontaine Shouts Out Female Rappers, Doesn’t Mention Megan Thee Stallion Or Cardi B

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The MC drops the new ‘SEXT8PE’ EP featuring Sexyy Red.

Pardison Fontaine has been closely aligned with two of the biggest female Hip Hop stars. The Newburgh, New York rapper has been professionally connected with Cardi B and personally connected with Megan Thee Stallion.

Many of Cardi B’s most popular songs, like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, were co-written by Pardison Fontaine. In addition, Fontaine dated Megan before the couple reportedly split up earlier this year.

TMZ recently spoke to Pardison Fontaine. The celebrity news outlet asked the “Backin’ It Up” hitmaker to name female rappers that he enjoys. However, Fontaine did not mention Cardi B or Megan Thee Stallion.

“A lot of them. Doja Cat is dope. Latto is doing her thing. Glo. Female rappers are killing this s### right now,” Fontaine responded. He also admitted to listening to the new album by Nicki Minaj, a longtime rival of Cardi B.

Pardison Fontaine also tapped Sexyy Red for a guest feature on his newly-released SEXT8PE EP. The St. Louis-bred female rapper appears on a song titled “Sexyy & Conceited.”

Furthermore, an official music video for “That’s Cute” arrived this week. The Sage English-directed visuals include cameos by female rappers Rubi Rose and Sukihana as well as Fontaine’s current girlfriend, Jada Kingdom.

“SEXT8PE is an audio mashup of the creative I become,” Pardison Fontaine says about his latest body of work. “A brief overview of who I’ve grown to be as an artist and a person.”

He also adds, “Inspired by love, heartbreak, and all the highs and lows of these things we call relationships. A wide spectrum of emotions and texture, a taste of what is yet to come.”