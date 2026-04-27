Pardison Fontaine Sends Message To Megan Thee Stallion With R&B Song Following Klay Thompson Breakup

Megan Thee Stallion just ended her relationship with Klay Thompson, and her ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine wasted no time putting his own feelings out there.

The rapper dropped a video Saturday singing Jagged Edge’s 1999 breakup anthem “He Can’t Love U,” and fans immediately caught the timing and the message.

He crooned the lyrics with intention, delivering lines about how a real man shows up for his woman in ways that matter most.

“You should never wanna be with a man if he can’t be a man and do the things to you like I can,” Pardison sang in the clip. “I’m telling you, he can’t love you like I love you.”

The caption read “JAGGED EDGE TOO UNDER8ED @official_je,” but everyone knew exactly who he was talking to.

Social media erupted with speculation about whether this was a direct shot at Thompson or just a coincidence of timing.

Spoiler alert: it wasn’t a coincidence.

Megan announced her split from the NBA star on Saturday, telling Page Six that according to the outlet, “I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward.” She also posted on Instagram accusing Thompson of cheating, writing about being “around your whole family playing house” while he was stepping out.

The 31-year-old rapper wasn’t holding back.

Pardison and Megan dated from February 2021 until 2023, and their breakup came with its own drama.

When they split, Megan released “Cobra,” a track about catching someone cheating, which led to speculation about what really happened between them.

Pardison denied the cheating allegations at the time, though he admitted to hiding text messages from her.

On Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, he said, “Is hiding text messages cheating on your partner? In that regard, I say I cheated. Inappropriate, correct.” The distinction mattered to him, but it clearly didn’t matter to Megan.

Now, three years later, Pardison’s Instagram post has people wondering if he’s still holding a torch for the Houston rapper.

Fans flooded the comments with reactions.

“And the PETTY

PARDI starts

NOO00000000W

wwww,” one user wrote. Another said: “Go get ya girl back 668 and do right by her this time.”

The timing of his video, posted hours after Megan’s breakup announcement, felt too perfect to ignore.