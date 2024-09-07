Peewee Longway Debunks Rumor He Was “Fighting For His Life” After Drug Overdose

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rich Homie Quan died of a suspected drug overdose earlier this week. On Friday (September 6), a rumor that Peewee Longway was in the hospital after taking the same drug that supposedly killed Quan started making the rounds.

The rumor appeared to stem from an Instagram post from Global Dallas TV that read, “Breaking @peeweelongway is currently in the hospital fighting for his life. He was allegedly on the same drug as Rich Homie Quan.”

Not long after, the Atlanta rapper hopped on his Instagram Stories with a message: “I’m great and very prayed up and [too] healthy to be in the hospital.”

Fans of Peewee Longway laid into the platform for “spreading fake news.” As one person wrote, “I ain’t gone even say nun. Now u gotta post what we really got going on. We need some good press from ya now. Post the s### we got going on instead of fake news next time.”

Peewee Longway, born Quincy Lamont Williams, is closely associated with Gucci Mane and his 1017 Records label, which helped him rise to prominence. He’s also a member of the MPA (Money, Pounds, Ammunition) collective, which includes other Atlanta rappers like Young Thug and Hoodrich Pablo Juan.

Mixtapes such as The Blue M&M series and Mr. Blue Benjamin, put him on the map and displayed his humor, vivid storytelling and street themes. While he hasn’t reached the mainstream success of some of his peers, he’s respected in the underground rap scene and continues to release music.

Peewee Longway has been active on Instagram as of Saturday (September 7), posting a photo of his drink with the caption “cheers,” indicating he’s just fine. On the same day he was supposedly in the hospital, he posted a video of himself promoting an upcoming show at the Soul Kitchen on October 5 in Mobile, Alabama.