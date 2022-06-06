PETA Takes Issue With Jack Harlow Glamorizing Horseracing In “Churchill Downs” Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Kentucky-born artist teamed up with Drake for the track.

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals organization has turned its attention to Louisville-bred rapper Jack Harlow. PETA issued a statement about Harlow’s new “Churchill Downs” music video featuring Drake.

Jack Harlow filmed the “Churchill Downs” visuals at the 2022 Kentucky Derby on May 7. The Generation Now recording artist also attended the event in his hometown to serve as the Rider Up announcer.

PETA calls on Harlow to donate proceeds from “Churchill Downs” to caring for horses no longer racing. According to the group, the horse racing industry kills 7,500 Thoroughbreds annually.

“Jack Harlow’s glamorized portrayal of horse racing is missing the whips, drugs, and deaths that run rampant in the industry,” says Kathy Guillermo, PETA Senior Vice President.

Kathy Guillermo continues, “Profiting from the abuse of others is never acceptable, and PETA is calling on Jack Harlow to pony up and pay for the care of American Thoroughbreds who would otherwise be shipped to foreign slaughterhouses.”

Jack Harlow dropped his sophomore studio LP, Come Home the Kids Miss You, in May of this year. That album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Harlow’s “First Class” single peaked at #1 on the Hot 100 chart. “Churchill Downs” lives on Come Home the Kids Miss You as well.