Pete Davidson To Star In ‘Bupkis’ Sitcom Inspired By His Life

The stand-up comedian will play a fictionalized version of himself.

Pete Davidson has been in the news a lot over the last several months. The Saturday Night Live cast member became the target of Kanye West’s trolling for dating Ye’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

However, there is some good news for Pete Davidson this week. Deadline reports the 28-year-old Staten Island native will star in his own sitcom tentatively titled Bupkis.

According to the publication, Davidson is set to play a fictionalized version of himself on the show. Bupkis is produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels’s Broadway Video studio and Comcast’s Universal Television company.

Previously, Pete Davidson starred in 2020’s semi-biographical The King of Staten Island. The motion picture featured elements taken from Davidson’s real-life story, such as the main character losing his firefighter father.

Davison’s filmography also includes 2015’s Trainwreck, 2019’s The Dirt, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. He is currently filming the horror thriller The Home by director James DeMonaco.

Pete Davidson also released Alive From New York in 2020. The stand-up comedian filmed his first Netflix original comedy special at the Gramercy Theatre in Manhattan.