Pharrell Thinks Too Many People Are “Mentally Enslaved” By Flaws, Fears & Insecurities

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

AllHipHop spoke to Pharrell at the VIP premiere of his Lego biopic “Piece by Piece,” which hits theaters on October 11.

Pharrell hopes his Lego biopic Piece by Piece inspires others to follow their dreams. The acclaimed producer discussed the animated film’s overall message in an interview with AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur at the movie’s VIP premiere.

“It’s never too late to think about what your dream is and build it piece by piece,” Pharrell said. “It’s really that easy. Just do it! And by the way: set yourself free! You don’t realize … mentally, you’re enslaved by your flaws, your fears, your insecurities.”

Pharrell offered advice to anyone struggling with self-doubt.

“Sometimes we get guilt-bullied by people around us or people that we work for,” he said. “‘Oh, you need to this or you need to do that.’ And then they make you feel bad. And all the pressure that comes with that. Set yourself free from all those things. If you gotta write ‘em down, look at ‘em on paper and burn the paper. Or if you need to record a video – record a video and discuss all your fears, your flaws, your insecurities, your pressures, the guilt that you feel about certain things. And delete it! And I’m telling you, you will discover who you really are, uninterrupted. Do it, right now.”

Piece by Piece hits theaters on Friday (October 11). Pharrell collaborated with Lego to tell his life story instead of going the traditional biopic or documentary route.

“Pharrell specifically said that Lego bricks are a great universal tool in which anyone can understand a story because you have many figures which represent people, and of course brick by brick and the system itself, which can be built into anything,” Lego exec Alero Akuya told The Hollywood Reporter. “Using it as a medium to tell his story for him felt like a no-brainer, but it’s something that can resonate with all ages.

Watch the trailer for Piece by Piece below.