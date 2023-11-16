PinkPantheress Leans Into “Heaven Knows” Rollout With Bktherula & Olivia Rodrigo’s Help

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Looks like “Heaven Knows” Bktherula will be a great supporting act on PinkPantheress’ upcoming tour.

PinkPantheress‘ debut album, Heaven Knows, is finally here. With the help of artists such as Central Cee, Bktherula and Olivia Rodrigo, she’s already knee-deep into the rollout of the project.

On Tuesday (November 14) PinkPantheress announced a sprawling set of dates for her Capable Of Love Tour, which kicks off next spring with supporting acts Bktherula and Kanii on selected dates. In addition to the 12-city North American leg of the tour, several European dates have also been announced, including sets in countries like Ireland, France and Germany, among others. PinkPantheress will also join O-Rod for select dates one her upcoming Cuts Tour.

PinkPantheress delivered Heaven Knows via Warner records UK and 300 Elektra Entertainment on Friday (November 10). Along with guest features from Rema, Kelela and Ice Spice, the 13-track project also includes contributions from previous collaborators Mura Masa, Cash Cobain, Count Baldor and more. Additionally, the “Boy’s A Liar” lyricist connected with Central Cee for their genre-bending “Nice To Meet You” collaboration, which also received the music video treatment immediately following the release the other project.

In a statement provided courtesy of 300 Elektra entertainment, PinkPantheress remarked on the process of making “Nice To Meet You,” explaining how the track represents all of the things that she loves about music.

“‘Nice To Meet You’ is the perfect blend of all things I love in music,” she said. “I’m honored to have Cash Cobain and Central Cee on one track for this bouncy pop moment and I hope you love it too.”

Dive into the stream for Heaven Knows below.