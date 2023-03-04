Playboi Carti Brings The House Down With Debut Performance Of Latest Song At Rolling Loud

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti’s electrifying performance of his latest song at Rolling Loud had the crowd going wild.

Playboi Carti set the stage ablaze with a debut performance of his latest song at the Rolling Loud festival on Friday (March 3rd).

The rapper’s high-octane performance was fitting for the festival’s top billing. Alongside Carti, the festival also featured an impressive roster of fan-favorite acts, including Chief Keef, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Tyga.

The OPIUM label’s Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson also rocked the stage with back-to-back sets, leaving the crowd reeling.

Several other dark and atmospheric trap icons, such as Bones, Xavier Wulf, and Eddy Baker, also left their mark on the festival. Leading ladies such as Saweetie, Bktherula, and Kamaiyah delivered standout performances that had the crowd roaring.

As always, Rolling Loud brought a host of surprises, with a flurry of guest appearances that had fans screaming.

Tyga thrilled the local crowd by inviting fellow Los Angeles native YG on stage, while Saweetie brought legendary West Coast rapper Too $hort to perform their hit song “Blow The Whistle.”

Rich The Kid and Jay Critch teamed up for a high-energy set, and Ski Mask The Slump God brought out Floridian sensations Luh Tyler and Danny Towers to perform their new single, “Florida Water.”

A myriad of other surprise guests also took the stage throughout the day, leaving fans dazzled.

The news of Playboi Carti’s newest song debuting at Rolling Loud comes on the heels of a high profile arrest in December of 2022 for allegedly choking his pregnant girlfriend.

Take a look and listen to Playboi Carti’s newest song: