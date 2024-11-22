Playboi Carti Fans Reeling After Rapper Teases “Play This” 

Playboi Carti fans were again disappointed after the Atlanta rapper hyped up new single “Play This” but failed to drop the track on streaming platforms.
Earlier this week, he drummed up excitement for an upcoming release, teasing that new music would arrive on Friday (November 22). The anticipation intensified as Playboi Carti seemingly continued the rollout on Thursday evening, dropping a snippet of an unreleased track, titled, “Play This.”
He uploaded the minute-and-a-half-long clip to his @opium_00pium Instagram account.
However, midnight came and went, with no new release, and fans reacted on social media. Some blamed themselves for believing Playboi Carti would live up to his promises. Others called him out for “lying” to fans and consistently failing to deliver.
Carti followed up on His Instagram Stories, announcing that he’s “locked [right now]” and wants fans to hear his upcoming music.
Nonetheless, as of the time of writing, “Play This” remains absent from streaming platforms and is only available on Instagram.
Carti then shed light on the delay, insisting “IM NOT DONE AT ALL” in a comment alongside the song snippet. He promised “DA S### DATS ON MY ALBUM OVRLY TRIMM,” and explained that he only shared the “Play This” clip because he loves the song and wanted fans to hear it.
He also hinted at the reason for the delay, pinning a fan comment reflecting on going through “test phases” with Playboi Carti.
“Spends about 2 – 3 years testing sounds through ‘leaks,’” the fan added. “Then lands somewhere in the middle of it all. The wait use to p### me off but you can’t rush art.”
Meanwhile, Playboi Carti recently previewed an unreleased track from his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC. He also revealed his “CARNIVAL” collaborator Kanye West is working on the project.