Playboi Carti Fans Reeling After Rapper Teases “Play This” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Playboi Carti has been hyping fans all week, promising new music, even previewing an unreleased track titled “Play This.”

Playboi Carti fans were again disappointed after the Atlanta rapper hyped up new single “Play This” but failed to drop the track on streaming platforms.

Earlier this week, he drummed up excitement for an upcoming release, teasing that new music would arrive on Friday (November 22). The anticipation intensified as Playboi Carti seemingly continued the rollout on Thursday evening, dropping a snippet of an unreleased track, titled, “Play This.”

He uploaded the minute-and-a-half-long clip to his @opium_00pium Instagram account.

👤 PLAYBOI CARTI



🎵 PLAY THIS



🚨 OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/uzoIabmdXV — Lidesty (@Lidestywurld) November 22, 2024

However, midnight came and went, with no new release, and fans reacted on social media. Some blamed themselves for believing Playboi Carti would live up to his promises. Others called him out for “lying” to fans and consistently failing to deliver.

Playboi carti when it comes to lying to his fans pic.twitter.com/NuuvFdCTjh — Jay 🥽 (@Jayyakamii) November 22, 2024

BREAKING 🚨



Playboi Carti lied to his fans about dropping a song pic.twitter.com/AeTQhqUhB4 — Underground Sound (@therealugs) November 22, 2024

me when playboi carti finally kills his own f###### career for lying and leading us on for half a decade pic.twitter.com/0uXhFMQRRn — 2 ᵣ 2 ʳ ⁺₊✩°｡⋆˚⁺ (@2rare2rare) November 22, 2024

How it feels to believe Playboi Carti when he says something pic.twitter.com/vAGd1YRE4e — Hoodie Cam (@camhashoes) November 22, 2024

Carti followed up on His Instagram Stories, announcing that he’s “locked [right now]” and wants fans to hear his upcoming music.

Nonetheless, as of the time of writing, “Play This” remains absent from streaming platforms and is only available on Instagram.

Carti then shed light on the delay, insisting “IM NOT DONE AT ALL” in a comment alongside the song snippet. He promised “DA S### DATS ON MY ALBUM OVRLY TRIMM,” and explained that he only shared the “Play This” clip because he loves the song and wanted fans to hear it.

He also hinted at the reason for the delay, pinning a fan comment reflecting on going through “test phases” with Playboi Carti.

“Spends about 2 – 3 years testing sounds through ‘leaks,’” the fan added. “Then lands somewhere in the middle of it all. The wait use to p### me off but you can’t rush art.”

Meanwhile, Playboi Carti recently previewed an unreleased track from his upcoming album, I AM MUSIC. He also revealed his “CARNIVAL” collaborator Kanye West is working on the project.