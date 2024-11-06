Plies Reacts To 2024 Presidential Election: “Character No Longer Matters” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Plies shared a sobering message following the 2024 presidential election, reflecting on Donald Trump’s “dark and divisive” campaign.

Plies is speaking out in the wake of the 2024 presidential election, revealing that support for Donald Trump has shown him that “character no longer matters” when voting for the U.S. President.

The Florida rapper has been a staunch critic of Donald Trump, calling out his divisive rhetoric and repeatedly questioning how the 34-time convicted felon could be running for office.

On Tuesday morning (November 6) Plies took to social media with his reaction to the election. He shared a heartfelt message to Kamala Harris supporters, expressing his wish to hug everyone who needed to vent their frustrations.

“Just because the person that you felt should have won didn’t make it across the finish line, don’t for a second allow yourself to question your beliefs and what it is that you stand for,” he said. “Just because some results didn’t go how you foreseen them to go, it doesn’t mean you wrong about anything.”

Plies then shifted his tone, offering a chilling reflection on what the widespread support for Donald Trump reveals about the state of the nation.

“One thing this election did teach me,” he added, “is something that he knew and something that I didn’t know. That character no longer matters. That all the dark and divisiveness and all the things he said, he knew people wanted that, I just didn’t think that they did.

“So this whole notion of ‘America, this is not who we are.’ No. This is exactly who we are.”

Plies concluded by urging his followers to “stand for the things that you believe in.”

Like Plies, Cardi B also expressed concerns over a potential second Donald Trump term ahead of the election.

She lashed out at his supporters while on Instagram Live in the wake of the election.