Plies Sues Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla, Soulja Boy – Producer Fires Back 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s producer has spoken out after Plies sued Meg, Cardi B, GloRilla and Soulja Boy for copyright infringement.

Plies has filed a lawsuit against Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, GloRilla and Soulja Boy, alleging they all stole from his 2008 song “Me & My Goons” without his permission.

The Florida rapper is suing for copyright infringement, claiming Meg and Glo’s summer smash “Wanna Be,” contains elements of his track. Plies is also suing Cardi B for appearing on the remix.

Ironically, Plies claims the “Wanna Be” trio was not the first to jack his song. That distinction went to the rapper with many Hip-Hop “firsts,” Soulja Boy, suing him over a decades-old track. According to Plies, the beat for Big Draco’s “Pretty Boy Swag” anthem is also taken from “Me & My Goons.”

Meg’s Hot Girl Productions and Soulja’s former imprint Collipark Productions are named as defendants in the lawsuit alongside Universal Music Group, Collective Music Group and Interscope. Plies is seeking unspecified damages for the alleged unauthorized use of his song.

However, Megan Thee Stallion’s producer disputes the claims, firing back on social media. “Wanna Be” producer LilJuMadeDaBeat claims Megan and GloRilla’s song actually samples Soulja’s “My Dougie,” which came out in 2006, two years before Plies’ “Me & My Goons.”

“Big E the producer of “My Dougie” is credited on Wanna Be,” he tweeted.

Furthermore, the producer said Soulja Boy’s “’Pretty Boy Swag’” is a remake of ‘My Dougie.’ He added, “Soulja Boy is on the My Dougie Remix. Me & My Goons literally not even the single for that Plies album.”

Additionally, LilJu insists he’s certain Megan and Glo’s song does not sample Plies. “I was there when they made the song,” he stated.