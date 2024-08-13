Plies Unimpressed By “Rich White Men” Following Donald Trump & Elon Musk Interview

Plies isn’t buying into the hype around successful white entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Find out why in his honest Instagram video.

Plies is essentially not drinking the Kool-Aid when it comes to the lore that’s associated with entrepreneurs like Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

The “Shawty” rapper expressed his opinion while reacting to Musk and Trump’s recent interview on the Teslaf founder’s Twitter (X) social media platform. In a candid Instagram video, Plies didn’t hold back as he shared his unfiltered opinion on the fascination with wealthy white men like Musk and Trump.

“My Response To The ELON TRUMP Sit Down!!” he wrote. ‘I’m Just One Of The Few People Who Isn’t That Impressed By The Rich White Man’…. I Respect It But I Don’t Salivate Over The Rich White Mans Success!! Hope I Didn’t Offend Anyone! Thoughts? #Plies #KingCircleHat.”

In the lengthy video, Plies broke down point for point why the success of these figures doesn’t resonate with him, highlighting the advantages they’ve had from the start — especially in light of Musk and Trump’s recent conversation.

“Ask me what was my opinion on the whole Elon Trump sit down over there on Twitter X last night,” Plies began. “And I don’t mean this in a racial way, it’s just really how I feel. I think I’m one of the few people who are really not that impressed by the rich white man. Whether you was one that dad gave you 25,000 startup money, or in this case over here, your dad left you with 300 or 500 million. And lemme be clear, I ain’t trying to discredit them having successful supportive fathers in their life. I think that’s something we all wish and hope for.”

Plies explained, making it clear that his perspective isn’t rooted in resentment but in a deeper understanding of the factors at play. in doing so, he shifted the focus to the stories that do inspire him, such as NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson, who recently made headlines with a massive contract that his mother negotiated on his behalf.

“I’ve always respected people who look like me and come from where I come from,” he shared. “Whether you Lamar Jackson, the kid from Pompano who had to navigate the system and now is in a situation where you just did a deal for a quarter billion dollars, 200 million. Mom is the one who negotiated the deal for you. They didn’t have that kind of money in their twenties and their thirties. He ain’t go to Stanford, he ain’t go to UPenn.”

Jackson’s journey, from a public school kid to one of the NFL’s highest-paid players, exemplifies the rags-to-riches narrative that Plies finds truly impressive. However, Plies did go on to admit that recipients of generational wealth do deserve credit in one major aspect concerning their fortunes.

“The only difference between them and us, it’s what you do with the money,” he said. “That’s the only difference I do give them credit for.”

Plies conceded, acknowledging that while billionaires like Musk and Trump might be savvy with their investments, they don’t earn his admiration simply for their financial success.

“It’s not that they have the money, they just have convinced other people to give them their money,” he said. “So for me, I don’t knock what they do, I just don’t salivate over the success of the rich white man because I understand we are ahead of the curve now, and it all boils down to what we do with the money.”

Plies’ criticism of Musk and Trump is not at all unsolicited. He has been outspoken about his disdain for the former president for quite sometime and most recently alleged that Musk purchased Twitter (X) for the sole purpose of influencing the election in favor of Trump.

Check out his full and uncut appeal above.