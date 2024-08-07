PnB Rock Murder Trial: Suspects Found Guilty On All Counts

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones have been convicted for the rapper’s 2022 murder.

PnB Rock‘s family scored a major victory on Wednesday (August 7), when suspects Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones were convicted for the rapper’s 2022 murder.

According to a tweet from Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion, Trone was found guilty of felony murder, two counts of robbery and one count of conspiracy, while Jones was found guilty of robbery and conspiracy. The jury took less than two hours to deliberate. Rock’s mother, Deannea Allen, told the publication she was “elated” shortly after the verdict was read.

Trone is the father of the 17-year-old shooter, who was deemed mentally unfit to stand trial and is currently in custody of the juvenile system. During the trial, prosecution told the jury Trone and his son went to the Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles after being tipped off by Jones that Rock was dining there.

The State alleged Trone instructed his son to go in and rob the rapper, who was shot and relieved of his jewelry by the teen in front of the rapper’s fiancée, Stephanie Sibounheuang. Trone’s defense team argued he only helped his son after the fact and had no part in setting up or masterminding the robbery.

“I understand you’re trying to put together your story,” Trone told a prosecutor during cross-examination in a Compton courtroom on Monday (August 5). “I never had nothing to do with it. I wasn’t there. I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing. I didn’t hand nobody no gun.”

However, the jury didn’t buy it. Trone’s wife and reported mistress were also charged in connection to PnB Rock’s death but pleaded no contest to being an accessory after the fact prior to the trial. Allen found out the two men charged in connection to her son’s shooting death were on trial like most people did. Allen told Rolling Stone she discovered the trial was underway via social media, prompting her to go to great lengths to travel from Philadelphia to Compton to attend the final day of testimony earlier this week.

“I’m here to get justice,” Allen said. “I want justice. This was my son, my child. I want the jury to know he has a family who loves him and wants to support him. I learned a lot today.”

Trone and Jones will be sentenced at a later date.