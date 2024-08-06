PnB Rock’s Mother Reveals Shocking Way She Learned Murder Trial Was Underway

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Two men are on trial for the alleged roles in PnB Rock’s death. The late rapper was shot and killed at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2022.

PnB Rock’s mother Deannea Allen found out the two men charged in connection to her son’s shooting death were on trial like most people did. Allen told Rolling Stone she discovered the trial was underway via social media, prompting her to go to great lengths to travel from Philadelphia to Compton to attend the final day of testimony on Monday (August 5).

“I’m here to get justice,” Allen said. “I want justice. This was my son, my child. I want the jury to know he has a family who loves him and wants to support him. I learned a lot today.”

Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones faced multiple charges for their alleged roles in PnB Rock’s 2022 murder. Prosecutors accused Trone of sending his 17-year-old son into a restaurant to rob the late rapper with a gun and serving as the getaway driver. Jones allegedly tipped off Trone to PnB Rock’s whereabouts and supplied the weapon. Both suspects denied any wrongdoing.

“I understand you’re trying to put together your story,” Trone told prosecutors during Monday’s testimony. “I never had nothing to do with it. I wasn’t there. I didn’t tell nobody to do nothing. I didn’t hand nobody no gun.”

PnB Rock’s mother was unconvinced by Trone’s denial.

“His lies are ridiculous,” Allen said. “That is ridiculous. The surveillance should speak for itself.”

Trone and Jones are the only suspects on trial in PnB Rock’s murder case. The alleged shooter was deemed incompetent to stand trial by a juvenile court judge. Two women pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact.

“The women in this case, at least they took responsibility,” Allen said. “But the men, they’re not trying to deal with it. They’re trying to say they had nothing to do with it. It’s unacceptable. My son was a beautiful person. He tried to take care of everyone. Our last conversation was a half-hour when he was on his way to California. He told me about all the good things he was doing. He was just trying to be better, a little more conscious.”

PnB Rock is survived by his fiancée Stephanie Sibounheuang and two children. He was 30.