PnB Rock’s Alleged Teen Killer Deemed “Not Yet Competent” To Stand Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion, the young man was ultimately deemed too incompetent to stand trial by the juvenile court judge.

The teen accused of killing rapper PnB Rock nearly two years ago appeared in Los Angeles County court on Friday (July 26).

According to Rolling Stone reporter Nancy Dillion, the young man was ultimately deemed too incompetent to stand trial by the juvenile court judge.

As Dillon tweeted: “1. Alleged teen shooter had a juvenile hearing, court found he still lacks competency 2. Medical Examiner testified at trial for alleged shooter’s dad & said PnB Rock was shot 3 times: once in his chest and TWICE in his back.”

A lot happened in the PnB Rock murder case today: 1. Alleged teen shooter had a juvenile hearing, court found he still lacks competency 2. Medical Examiner testified at trial for alleged shooter’s dad & said PnB Rock was shot 3 times: once in his chest and TWICE in his back — Nancy Dillon (@Nancy__Dillon) July 26, 2024

Los Angeles County jurors heard opening statements in the PnB Rock murder trial on Tuesday (July 24). The jury will decide whether Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones were responsible for the late rapper’s 2022 shooting death. Trone’s son, the aforementioned alleged shooter, will be tried separately due to his age. He was 17 years old at the time of the deadly incident.

Prosecutors claim Jones tipped off Trone to PnB Rock dining at Roscoe’s Chicken ‘N Waffles in South Los Angeles on the day of the shooting. Trone allegedly drove his son to the restaurant and sent the teen inside with a gun to rob him. The gunman fatally shot PnB Rock before fleeing the scene as Trone attempted to torch and abandon the getaway car.

Trone pleaded not guilty to murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit a felony. Although his attorney Winston McKesson admitted he was guilty of accessory after the fact, he placed the rest of the blame on Trone’s son.

“You will hear no evidence that he planned this with his son,” McKesson told the jury. “That he instructed his son to do this or he egged him on. They will have evidence that my client did help his son cover this up. We’re not disputing that. What we’re saying is the gunman acted alone.”

Jones, meanwhile, pleaded not guilty to robbery, conspiracy and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His lawyer David Haas raised questions about the prosecution’s evidence against Jones.

“All of this is guesswork,” Haas said. “All guesswork, and when you can’t put your finger on specific words or specific actions, we call that a finding of not guilty.”

Trone’s wife Shauntel avoided trial by accepting a plea deal. She was charged with accessory after the fact for her role in PnB Rock’s death.