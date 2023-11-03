PnB Rock Murder Case: New Suspects Arrested, More Details Emerge About The Conspiracy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The investigation into the tragic demise of PnB Rock has led to further arrests, uncovering a deeper conspiracy.

Authorities have made significant progress with the arrest of two additional suspects in the ongoing investigation into the murder of rapper PnB Rock.

Tremont Jones and Wynisha Evans now face charges related to the September 2022 robbery and fatal shooting of the artist at a popular South L.A. eatery, Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles.

Jones, who has a prior felony record, was charged with robbery, conspiracy, and illegal firearm possession. Evans was charged with being an accessory after the fact.

Both suspects pleaded not guilty during their arraignment at the Compton Courthouse, as confirmed by Venusse Dunn, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, was dining with his girlfriend when a teenager, allegedly involved in a plot with Jones, approached and demanded jewelry.

After Allen’s refusal, the teenager shot him multiple times before fleeing with his father, Freddie Lee Trone, who is also implicated in the crime.

The new charges against Jones and Evans were revealed following a recent court hearing, shedding light on their alleged roles in the crime.

According to prosecutors, Jones provided the firearm used in the murder, while Evans assisted Trone in escaping to Nevada.

The arrest of Jones and Evans adds to the list of suspects, which includes Trone and his teenage son, both charged with murder, robbery, and conspiracy, and Trone’s wife, Shauntel, charged with accessory after the fact.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Jones remains incarcerated with bail set at $1 million, while Evans was released under the county’s new zero-bail policy for non-violent charges.

Jones, Evans, and Trone are expected back in court for a hearing in December.