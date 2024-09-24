PnB Rock Shooter’s Dad Gets No Mercy: Sentenced To 3 Decades In Prison

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Two men were convicted for their roles in PnB Rock’s 2022 murder. The shooter hasn’t been tried yet due to concerns about his competency.

A Los Angeles County judge sentenced Freddie Lee Trone to 31 years to life in prison for PnB Rock’s murder on Monday (September 23). Trone was convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree murder in August.

Trone is the father of the teen accused of fatally shooting PnB Rock in 2022. Prosecutors said the teen acted on his father’s orders.

PnB Rock’s mother Deannea Allen addressed Trone at the sentencing. According to Rolling Stone, Trone would not look at Allen when she shared her victim impact statement.

“I hope that you can feel my pain as a parent,” she told Trone. “I’ve watched your son’s life unfold. He has had a horrible life. I shouldn’t feel sorry for this young man, but I do. He has two parents, but he was in foster care. He had a rough go of it. And I shouldn’t feel bad for him, but I do, just as a parent. I just want you to put yourself in my shoes and our family’s shoes.”

Trone’s co-defendant Tremont Jones was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Jones was found guilty of conspiracy and robbery. Prosecutors said he tipped off Trone to PnB Rock’s whereabouts.

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Allen, was shot multiple times inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles. The late rapper’s fiancée Stephanie Sibounheuang witnessed his murder.

Sibounheuang testified in the trial against Trone and Jones. She said PnB Rock pushed her out of the way to save her life.

Trone’s son remains in custody. The 19-year-old defendant was 17 years old at the time of the shooting and charged as a minor. A judge previously deemed the teen to be not competent to stand trial. He is reportedly undergoing treatment to see if he can be found competent for a trial.