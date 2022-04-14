Podcaster Claims Lil Wayne Harrassed Latto Over Feature Request

Mandii B says she heard Weezy was the rapper who wanted sex for a verse.

Before releasing her 777 album last month, Latto spoke about a male rapper allegedly giving her a hard time over securing a feature. The initial online speculation focused on Kodak Black, but an industry insider is now pointing the finger at Lil Wayne.

“I’m clearing my album right now and it’s been difficult to deal with these men,” said Latto back in March. “I’m just keeping it 100. It’s a feature on my album that it was difficult to clear, and they like trying to drop their nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

Latto also stated, “Man, these folks be trying to drop nuts on female rappers. I’m not gonna shut up about it.” Fans of the Atlanta native began trying to figure out which rapper allegedly sexually harassed Latto over a verse request.

After catching heat for possibly being the person in question, Kodak Black denied Latto was talking about him. Black’s engineer, Dyryk, even slammed Latto on his Instagram Story, saying the “Big Energy” hitmaker was “full of s###.”

Mandii B Spills The Tea On Lil Wayne

Whoreible Decisions podcaster Mandii B spoke about the situation on her See, The Thing Is… show. While chatting with co-host Bridget Kelly and special guest Tiffany Red, Mandii shared what she heard about Latto’s accusations.

“To be fair, Latto did not confirm that it was actually Kodak,” said Mandii B. “I will say, the tea I got… So I don’t even know if I can share this tea but it’s old now. I actually heard it was Wayne, from someone that knows him.”

Latto declined to publicly name the individual who allegedly tried to exchange a verse for sex. Her 777 project did feature Lil Wayne on a track titled “Sunshine” along with Childish Gambino. As of press time, Wayne has not responded to Mandii B’s comments.