Police Arrest Suspect For Killing Rapper Mo3 On Dallas Freeway

(AllHipHop News)
The cops have identified the suspect who killed buzzing rapper Mo3 in a broad daylight shooting on a busy freeway last month in Dallas, Texas.
The police arrested Kewon Dontrell White for the rap star’s shocking, brutal murder on November 11th on Interstate 35.
White was arrested on Wednesday (December 10th), and charged with murder and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
He was also charged with possessing a black, semi-automatic 9mm pistol, an offense he committed on August 16th, 2020.
White has a felonious criminal record, which barred him from owning, or obtaining firearms, according to the indictment, which was obtained by AllHipHop.com.
Shortly after Mo3’s killing, Dallas police released photos from a surveillance camera showing a man, presumed to be White, wearing a long black-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.
The footage captured White chasing Mo3 down and shooting him dead on the freeway. An innocent victim sitting in his car was also a victim of White’s gunfire, but the victim escaped with minor injuries.
Shortly after a vigil for the rapper, Mo3’s close associate Boosie was shot in the leg and seriously wounded after he spoke at the event honoring the Dallas rapper.
While a motive has not been provided, the rapper’s manager Brandon Rainwater blamed jealousy for the slaying of Mo3, born Melvin Noble.
“Once you start passing the people that support you, then they’d be willing to do anything to bring you back down. So there’s a lot of jealousy. a lot of envy,” Rainwater said.