Police Identify Suspect In Murder Of G$ Lil Ronnie & 5-Year-Old Daughter, Hunt On For Second Killer

Police revealed they have identified one suspect in the shooting death of G$ Lil Ronnie, and they are on the hunt for the second perpetrator.

G$ Lil Ronnie went from enjoying a routine Monday morning car wash with his young daughter to becoming the tragic center of Forth Worth’s latest homicide scene.

The sudden burst of gunfire shattered what witnesses described as an otherwise quiet morning at the popular neighborhood spot Slappy’s Car Wash.

Now, authorities have named one suspect and intensified their search for another after the local Hip-Hop artist, whose real name was Ronnie Smith, and his 5-year-old daughter were fatally shot.

Lil Ronnie, 30, was reportedly cleaning his vehicle when two gunmen emerged from a white four-door Kia sedan and unleashed a barrage of bullets.

His young daughter, sitting innocently inside the car, was also struck and killed amid the chaos.

“We want some answers,” Smith’s aunt, Stella Houston, told WFAA Channel 8. “He was a good kid, y’know. He didn’t bother nobody.”

The slayings mark the third deadly shooting incident in the Forest Hill section of the city within the past two weeks, prompting heightened anxieties and calls for peace among residents.

In response to the tragedy, Slappy’s Car Wash management announced a temporary closure lasting at least two days to assist law enforcement with their ongoing investigation.

Forest Hill police continue urging anyone with knowledge regarding the shootings or the whereabouts of the second suspect to step forward immediately.