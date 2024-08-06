Polo G Addresses Family Drama Following Viral Video Of His Mother Shooting At His Sister 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Polo G revealed he always tries to intervene in family disputes and said his mother and sister are very alike.

Polo G is opening up about this recent family drama after footage of his mother shooting at his sister recently went viral.

The Chicago native addressed the situation during a recent sit-down with The Breakfast Club. When asked if he gets involved when private family issues spill onto social media, Polo G explained that he tries to step in before situations escalate.

“I’m a always intervene,” he explained. “I don’t want to see no s### like that. I’m a always try to get in between it before it goes too far.”

Despite his mother admitting to firing gunshots at her daughter, Polo G’s sister, the rapper believes the situation can be repaired.

“We family,” he added. “I feel like because of who I am it’s just being broadcasted more and everybody gone’ talk about it. But, every family goes through s### like that. That the s### I’m accustomed to.”

Polo G said he couldn’t pick sides and admitted that his mother and sister are very much alike.

“My sister is a pretty headstrong person. She’s her mother’s child, you know?” he shared before explaining that he wanted to get them both on a call when the time was right.

“It’s something that I want to get around to,” he said. “But I’m definitely letting it breathe a little bit more right now.”

Back in June, Polo G’s mother filed a domestic violence restraining order against her daughter Leilani Capalot. She claimed she was forced to fire at Capalot because she threatened her during a manic episode.

Meanwhile, Polo G is making a return with his first project in nearly three years, HOOD POET. The comeback album is set to drop later this week, on Friday, August 9.