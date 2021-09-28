Polo G Announces “Hall Of Fame Tour”

Chicago-bred recording artist Polo G is heading out on the road this fall. His “Hall of Fame Tour” is set to kick off on October 8 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Polo G will travel across the country in support of his 2021 album Hall of Fame. The project debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart in June, giving the 22-year old rapper his first career chart-topper.

“I’m excited to head back out on the road and perform all of these songs for my fans for the first time. Die A Legend tour was big but this will be even bigger,” says Polo G.

Hall of Fame is Polo G’s third studio LP. It arrived after 2019’s Die A Legend and 2020’s The Goat. Both of those albums peaked in the Top 10 and went on to earn Platinum certification.

Polo G scored a #1 single on the Hot 100 chart this year as well. The Hall of Fame track “Rapstar” spent two weeks atop the Hot 100. He also earned a Top 40 hit with “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne.

Tickets for the “Hall of Fame Tour” go on sale beginning Wednesday, September 29 at 10 am local time. Visit www.polocapalot.com for more information.