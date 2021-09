Polo G did something most people dream of – he bought his grandmother a brand spanking new house!

Rap star Polo G may have run into some legal problems last week, but that is not stopping him from flexing his business muscles.

The rapper revealed he has just obtained one of his most important goals now that he is famous and wealthy.

Polo G, born Taurus Tremani Bartlett, recently paid a hefty sum to purchase his grandmother a mansion to move her out of the “hood.”

“I finally just closed on buyin my granny a house🤞🏾when I was a lil boy I used to tell ha I was gone get rich & make it happen when I grow up,” Polo G said. “I used to think I was gone do it from hoopin or sum😭Who woulda thought bad ass Lil man man was gone b a rapper lol….this s### hit different tho 🖤🖤🖤🖤.”

The Chicago rapper has come a long way since bursting on the scene in 2018 as a SoundCloud Drill rapper.

His 2019 debut album Die a Legend went platinum, as did his follow-up release The Goat.

But his biggest success so far is his 2021 album Hall of Fame, which debuted at # 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 charts upon its release last June and is also platinum.

Last week, Polo G ran afoul of the law in Los Angeles, California when police found a gun inside of a vehicle he was traveling in.