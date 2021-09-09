Polo G Gets Released From Jail Following Arrest On Gun Charges

There have been highs and lows this year for Taurus “Polo G” Bartlett. The 22-year-old Chicago-bred rap star scored his first #1 single and #1 album on the Billboard charts in 2021.

However, Polo G has also faced legal troubles over the last few months. In June, the “Rapstar” hitmaker was taken into custody in Miami on multiple charges, including battery on a police officer.

Polo G was arrested again on September 6 in Los Angeles after officers allegedly found two loaded firearms during a traffic stop. The Columbia recording artist was said to be the passenger in the vehicle.

According to Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department, Polo is presently a free man. The Hall of Fame album creator was released on a $35,000 bond. His next court date is set for January 6, 2022.

Polo G was able to break out as a mainstream music act this year. Hall of Fame debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 rankings in June with 143,000 first-week units.

Before he found success with Hall of Fame, Polo G also hit the pinnacle of the Hot 100 chart when “Rapstar” opened at #1 in April. The single spent two weeks atop the weekly tally.