Polo G Interviews Scottie Pippen For ‘Hall Of Fame Conversations’

Watch the rapper and baller discuss being a Hall of Famer, the Chicago Bulls, and more.

Chicago-bred rhymer Polo G is in full promo mode for his new album Hall of Fame. As part of the rollout, Polo sat down with Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen for Hall of Fame Conversations.

During the discussion, Polo G asked Pippen what does it mean to be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. The 6-time NBA champion answered by reflecting on the amount of time he spent improving his skill level and his impact on the sport.

“To be a Hall of Famer is a feeling of accomplishing a goal that you really didn’t set out for. It’s just something that you kinda achieve through your peers and the respect that people have for your craft and the hard work that you’ve been able to put in,” said Scottie Pippin.

The seven-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA All-Star Game MVP continued, “At the end of the day, no one can put themself in the Hall of Fame. You have to be chosen to be there. And that’s the beauty of it.”

Scottie Pippen and Polo G also talked about the Bulls eventually overcoming their Eastern Conference rivals, the Detroit Pistons, in order to finally win an NBA championship in 1991. Pippen stated, “It was truly gratifying to get that monkey off our back and become a champion and celebrate with the city of Chicago.”

Polo G’s Hall of Fame follows 2019’s Die a Legend and 2020’s The Goat. At the moment, the 22-year-old hitmaker is projected to score his first #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with Hall of Fame. The project is currently on pace to amass 135,000 first-week units.

Previously, Polo G scored his first #1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart when “Rapstar” debuted atop the weekly rankings in April. “Rapstar” held onto the pole position for a second week. It sits at #14 on the most recent Hot 100.

Hall of Fame hosts guest appearances by The Kid Laroi, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign.

Over the last three months, Polo G has presented music videos for “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang” with Lil Wayne, “No Return” with the Kid Laroi & Lil Durk, “Party Lyfe” with DaBaby, and “Painting Pictures.”