Polo G Presents “Painting Pictures” Music Video Following Miami Arrest

Check out the latest visuals connected to his ‘Hall of Fame’ album.

Chicago’s Polo G is still dealing with being detained in Miami-Dade County on multiple charges. However, that legal situation in Florida has not stopped the 22-year-old rapper from continuing to promote his new Hall of Fame album.

On Monday, Polo G released the official “Painting Pictures” music video. Ryan Lynch directed the new visuals which collected close to 1 million YouTube views in under 15 hours.

Previously, Polo G released videos for the Hall of Fame tracks “Rapstar,” “Gang Gang” featuring Lil Wayne, and “No Return” featuring the Kid Laroi and Lil Durk. The former Hot 100 #1 single “Rapstar” has over 85 million on YouTube. “No Return” is currently the #1 trending music video on the platform.

Polo G’s “Rapstar” also resides in the Top 5 of Spotify’s daily Top 200 United States chart. The song presently sits at #3 on Apple Music’s most recent Top 100: USA chart too. Last week, the Columbia recording artist performed “Rapstar” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Hall of Fame is projected to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Industry predictors are expecting Polo G’s third studio LP to sell between 165,000-175,000 first-week units. If those calculations are correct, Polo G would earn his first chart-topping project.

Polo G (born Taurus Tremani Bartlett) was charged with battery on a police officer, threatening a public servant, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief. He was released on bond.

They playin foul in Miami & dat s### been like that for a minute — Polo.G🐐 (@Polo_Capalot) June 13, 2021

“1 of the officers told us they [were] on us since we got off our jet…” tweeted Polo G on Sunday morning. “They [playing] foul in Miami and [that] s### been like that for a minute.”

Polo G’s 16-year-old brother was reportedly taken into custody by Miami police officers as well. Their mother, Stacia Mac, claimed her children were profiled by law enforcement for “driving while Black.” Mac is also Polo’s manager.