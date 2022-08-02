Polo G On His 2022: I Let My Fans Down

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Distraction” rhymer promises to make it up to his supporters.

Polo G has three Platinum-certified albums in his catalog. Despite that commercial success over the last three years, the Chicago-raised rapper is down on his musical output for 2022.

Earlier this week, Polo G hopped on his Twitter account to share thoughts about his year so far. The 23-year-old performer promised to return with high-quality songs in the near future.

“Music wise I was posed to b turnt this year, especially the summer… I feel like I let my fans down [by] being inconsistent… This s### b so weak,” tweeted Polo G.

He also added, “On top of [that], I [got] real crack like I been gettin back in my bag and I been so eager [for] y’all to hear dis s###… I promise u though [for] all the [people] who truly [f### with me] and been rockin [with] me, [I will] make this s### up to y’all I promise💯💯💯.”

Polo G released the Die a Legend album in 2019. The Recording Industry Association of America certified that studio LP as Platinum. Plus, the Columbia recording artist earned a 2x-Platinum plaque for 2020’s The Goat.

Hall of Fame arrived last year before reaching Platinum status in January 2022. Polo G’s third official studio LP became his first album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200 weekly chart.

The 4x-Platinum “Rapstar” single lives on Hall of Fame. That track is the first Hot 100 chart-topper in Polo G’s career. He recently scored another Top 40 entry when “Distraction” peaked at #39 in June.

A music video for “Distraction” landed on YouTube in June as well. The Christian Breslauer-directed visuals have amassed over 15 million views on the platform. “Distraction” has around 32 million streams on Spotify.