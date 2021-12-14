Polo G Promises To “F*ck The Streets Up” With Southside Joint Project

Polo G is not slowing down. He recently released Hall of Fame 2.0 which included 14 additional tracks to the standard version of his 2021 album.

The reissue helped Hall of Fame jump 66 spots to #3 on the latest Billboard 200 chart by racking up 78,000 more units this week. Polo G’s third studio LP debuted at #1 in June.

It appears the Chicago rhymer is ready to move onto another music project. Polo G teased a collaborative effort with Atlanta-based record producer Southside of 808 Mafia.

“[And] they had leaked my whole s### a month [before] it dropped which I still can’t seem to figure how that happened,” tweeted Polo g after learning about Hall of Fame 2.0‘s recent sales week.

The 22-year-old Midwesterner continued, “But this light s### doe🙇🏾‍♂️I’m on to [this] Southside project. Me & bro @sizzle808MAFIA finna f### the streets up, [that’s] a guarantee 🌪🌪🌪🌪.”

Southside’s discography already features two joint efforts with Polo G’s “Go Part 1” collaborator G Herbo. Their Swervo album dropped in 2018. Herbo and Southside reunited for 2019’s Still Swervin.

“This @Polo_Capalot album I got.🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭Y’all [know] if I stamp it, it’s a [guaranteed] classic. Lil bro [is] legendary. I MITE DROP A SNIP IT TOMORROW IF I GET ENOUGH RETWEETS,” posted Southside on December 11.