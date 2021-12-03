Polo G Drops ‘Hall Of Fame 2.0’ Album Featuring Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo & More

Chicago rhymer Polo G is back with 14 additional tracks for his #1 album Hall of Fame. The deluxe version of the project arrived on Friday, December 3.

Hall of Fame 2.0 opens with the Michael Jackson-inspired single “Bad Man (Smooth Criminal)” which came out in November. The LP also contains new songs with Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, NLE Choppa, and Lil Tjay.

The original Hall of Fame debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart in June by earning 143,000 first-week units. It became the 22-year-old rapper’s first No. 1 album of his career.

The Recording Industry Association of America certified the Hall of Fame album as Gold (500,000 units) on July 1. 2019’s Die a Legend and 2020’s The Goat have already reached Platinum status.

Polo G’s “Rapstar” spent two weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. The Hall of Fame single is currently certified 3x-Platinum by the RIAA.

In addition, Polo G launched his “Hall of Fame Tour” in Cincinnati on October 8. He is scheduled to perform in his hometown of Chicago tonight (December 3) at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom.