Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond While Awaiting Sentencing In Firearms Case

Pooh Shiesty will remain behind bars until he’s sentenced for a firearms conspiracy charge.

According to The Commercial Appeal, the Memphis native’s request to be released on bond was denied on Thursday (January 13). He has been locked up in Florida since July 2021.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, sought to get out on bond after agreeing to a plea deal in his firearms case. The 22-year-old rapper’s attorneys suggested a $1 million bond, but Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis denied the motion.

“Defendant is not entitled to a renewed bond determination now that he entered a guilty plea to Count One of the Superseding Indictment,” the court ruled. “Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.”

Pooh Shiesty pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes earlier this month.

As part of a plea deal, federal prosecutors dropped three other charges against Pooh Shiesty. The Gucci Mane protégé was facing charges of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

No date has been set for Pooh Shiesty’s sentencing. Judge Louis and prosecutors have recommended a 97-month prison sentence.