Pooh Shiesty Learns When He’ll Be Sentenced In Federal Firearms Case

Pooh Shiesty will be waiting a few more months to find out his punishment for a federal firearms charge.

According to The Commercial Appeal, Pooh Shiesty is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7. District Judge K. Michael Moore will handle the sentencing at the United States Courthouse in Miami.

Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, agreed to a plea deal earlier this month. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. In exchange, prosecutors dropped three charges against him.

The plea deal allowed the Memphis native to avoid a potential life sentence. He was facing charges of conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Pooh Shiesty, whose been behind bars since July 2021, asked to be released on bond after agreeing to the plea deal. Magistrate Judge Lauren Fleischer Louis denied his request.

“Defendant is not entitled to a renewed bond determination now that he entered a guilty plea to Count One of the Superseding Indictment,” the judge ruled. “Even under the statute invoked by Defendant, the Motion has advanced no evidence, much less clear and convincing evidence, that he is not likely to flee or pose a danger to the community.”

Pooh Shiesty will remain locked up until sentencing. Prosecutors are recommending a 97-month prison sentence.