Pooh Shiesty Sentenced To More Than 5 Years In Prison For Firearms Charge

A judge sentenced Pooh Shiesty to 63 months in prison after the 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to a firearms conspiracy charge.

Pooh Shiesty received his sentence for a firearms conspiracy charge on Wednesday (April 20).

According to multiple reports, U.S. District Judge Kevin Michael Moore sentenced Pooh Shiesty to 63 months in prison. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old rapper pleaded guilty to a single count of firearms conspiracy.

Judge Moore gave Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, credit for a year of time served. The Atlantic Records artist could get out of prison in roughly three and a half years with good behavior.

Pooh Shiesty’s attorney Bradford Cohen spoke to Rolling Stone about his client’s outlook following the sentencing. Cohen said they were pleased with how the case turned out, relatively speaking.

“Listen, nobody’s happy to go to prison, but he was happy the judge listened to our argument, and the judge received the argument well,” the lawyer told Rolling Stone. “He was satisfied with the outcome. We’re happy with the decision of the court.”

Pooh Shiesty was originally indicted on multiple charges stemming from an October 2020 shooting at a hotel in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida.

Prosecutors dropped three charges when he agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to possess a firearm in furtherance of violent and drug-trafficking crimes. The plea deal allowed him to avoid a gun charge with a maximum sentence of life in prison.