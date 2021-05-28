Pop Smoke And King Von Featured On “F9” Soundtrack

Pop Smoke and King Von are still making moves, even after their deaths.

Rap newcomers Pop Smoke and King Von will be posthumously serving up new material for fans as part of the soundtrack to the new “Fast & Furious” film, “F9.”

Pop Smoke is featured on a collaboration called “Lane Switcha” with Skepta, A$AP Rocky, Juicy J, and Project Pat, while Von appears alongside Lil Durk, Offset, Kevin Gates, and Trippie Redd on “Hit Em Hard.”

The F9 album, set for release on June 17, also includes songs by Anitta, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, and Latto, and Ty Dolla $ign, Jack Harlow, and 24kGoldn. The action blockbuster, starring Vin Diesel, John Cena, and Charlize Theron, drives into U.S. theaters on June 25.

Pop Smoke, real name Bashar Jackson, was murdered in a Hollywood Hills home invasion-gone-wrong in February, 2020.

King Von was shot and killed in a fight outside an Atlanta, Georgia bar in November of 2020.