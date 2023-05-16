Post Malone Announces New Album ‘Austin,’ Confirms Release Date Plus New Upcoming Single 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Post Malone returns with “Austin,” the follow up to last year’s Twelve Carat Toothache, with a new single due later this week.

Post Malone took a break during his European tour to update his fans on his new music, announcing the release date for him upcoming album and confirming a new single arrives later this week.

The “Circles” hitmaker’s appearance had sparked concern among his fans recently but he looked the picture of health and happiness as he took to Instagram to share a revealing update with his fans. Post Malone confirmed he’s been busy working on the new project which he said was both challenging and fun to create.

“Hey guys, what’s going on?” Post Malone began his Instagram update. “It’s Posty. I wanted to say that I love you guys so very f#####’ much. I’m here on tour in Europe right now. And I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th. It’s called ‘Austin,’ like my name. That is my name. It’s been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music for me, at least.

He continued, explaining he attempted to “push myself and really do some cool stuff” on the project. The 2023 recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award also revealed he has a new single and video on the way.

“I played guitar on every song on the record, and it was a really, really fun experience. I’m super, super excited to share it with you. ‘Chemical‘ is out and that song is on the record. And then on Friday, I have another song called ‘Mourning’ with a ‘u.’ But I’m super excited to get that out for you guys. We just shot a music video in Scotland, it’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass.”

Post Malone signed off with a message for his fans: “Hug your fam and keep spreading love.” Check out the video below.