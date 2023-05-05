Post Malone To Receive Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The record-breaking musician joins a list that includes John Legend, Alicia Keys, and more.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced Post Malone will be the 2023 recipient of the Hal David Starlight Award.

Created in 2004, the Hal David Starlight Award honors young songwriters for making a significant impact in the music industry. The award is named after Songwriters Hall of Fame Chairman Emeritus Hal David.

Post Malone joins a list of Hal David Starlight Award winners that includes Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and more.

“Over the last few years, I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he’s done it by writing phenomenal songs,” states Nile Rodgers, SHOF Chairman.

Nile Rodgers continues, “Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!” This year has seen Malone cement his name in the music business record books.

Last month, Malone became the first act in history to receive eight Diamond Single Awards from the Recording Industry Association of America. “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” “White Iverson,” “Psycho,” “Rockstar,” “Circles,” “Better Now,” and “I Fall Apart” have all crossed the 10 million RIAA units mark.

Post Malone has earned four No. 1 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. His album catalog contains 2016’s Stoney (5x-Platinum), 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys (5x-Platinum), 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding (4x-Platinum), and 2022’s Twelve Carat Toothache.

The 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner will take place on Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. Previously announced Class of 2023 inductees include Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus Jr., Glen Ballard, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley, and Liz Rose.