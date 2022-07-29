Post Malone Offers $100,000 Prize If Fan Can Beat Him In Magic: The Gathering

One lucky person will win $100,000 if they beat Post Malone in a game of Magic: The Gathering.
Post Malone teamed with Whatnot, a livestream shopping app, to arrange a special Magic: The Gathering battle. A fan will be flown out to Los Angeles to face him in a one-on-one match in August.
“We built Whatnot with the ethos of offering hands-down the best experiences for the most passionate enthusiasts, hobbyists and collectors,” Whatnot’s John Walters said in a press release. “Post Malone, both as an artist and as a person, fits perfectly into this growing and supportive community.”
He continued, “As a multi-talented artist with skills that extend beyond music — and as an avid Magic: The Gathering player and formidable opponent — we’re looking forward to seeing him battle it out live with one of our dedicated fans.”
Post Malone will host a giveaway on the Whatnot app on August 4. During the livestream, a winner will be randomly selected to face him in Magic: The Gathering on August 11.
The battle with the diamond-selling artist will also be livestreamed on Whanot. If his opponent wins, they will receive $100,000 in cash.
“I absolutely love Magic: The Gathering and I can’t wait to link up with Whatnot and battle it out with the winner,” Post Malone said.
Find more information about the contest here.