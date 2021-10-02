Post Malone’s Posty Fest Postponed To 2022

Just two weeks after Post Malone announced the lineup for his festival, Posty Fest was postponed from the 2021 Halloween weekend to 2022.

Post Malone’s Posty Fest won’t return until 2022.

Festival organizers have opted to postpone the event, which was scheduled to take place on October 30-31. The decision comes just two weeks after Post Malone announced the lineup.

“Due to logistical issues impacting the production of the festival, Posty Fest is rescheduling to 2022. Refunds available at point of purchase,” festival organizers Live Nation said in a statement to Variety. “We can’t wait to make 2022 our biggest year yet. Stay safe everyone, we’ll see you soon.”

Post Malone’s third annual Posty Fest was supposed to be held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. According to Variety, festival organizers were struggling to implement COVID-19 safety protocols for the event and opted to postpone it.

Live Nation is now requiring all artists, crews, employees and concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter its venues and festivals. The policy will officially begin on October 4.

Texas has much looser COVID-19 protocols than many states, which may have been a factor in the postponement of Post Malone’s festival. Fans last got to attend a Posty Fest in 2019 as the pandemic prevented the event from happening in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch and Jack Harlow were booked to perform at the 2021 Posty Fest. It is unknown if the same lineup will be available to Post Malone and Live Nation in 2022.