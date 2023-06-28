Post Malone Previews Song And New Album ’AUSTIN’ Tracklist  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Post Malone shared a snippet for the new song, taken from his upcoming fifth studio album, AUSTIN, due next month.

Post Malone has shared a snippet of one of the new songs featured on his forthcoming album, AUSTIN.

The “Sunflower” hitmaker also unveiled the 17-song tracklist and cover art and confirmed the July 28 release date.

“Heres a snippet of one of em 🥹 I love you!!!” Posty shared alongside the 30-second clip. Listen to the preview below.

AUSTIN is the record-breaking musician’s fifth studio album and follows Twelve Carat Toothache which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart in June 2022. The project includes the previously-released singles “Chemical” and “Mourning.”

Last month, Post Malone, who recently received the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s Hal David Starlight Award, shared some details about the upcoming LP.

“This whole deal has been one of the most challenging, rewarding, and exciting records I’ve worked on. i feel it captures who i am as a man and as an artist in this moment,” he tweeted on May 16. “Thank y’all so much for your patience, and thank you for being there with me in my hardest times. i love y’all so much, and am ready to f###### party with y’all. cheers, and keep spreading love💕🍻”

He added a few more details in an Instagram update after fans voiced their concerns for the rapper’s health. Post Malone had fun with creating AUSTIN, and “played guitar on every song on the record.” he also revealed he shot a music video in Scotland. “It’s absolutely stunning up there. There’s a big ass ice cube in it which I thought was pretty badass.”