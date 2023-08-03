Post Malone Spends More Than $2 Million On Rare Magic: The Gathering Card

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Post Malone, a noted fan of Magic: The Gathering, bought the game’s rare “One Ring” card from a Toronto man.

A Toronto man sold a one-of-a-kind Magic: The Gathering card to Post Malone for $2.64 million. The Republic Records artist paid the hefty price for the “One Ring” card, which was released as part of a Lord of the Rings expansion for the card game.

Brook Trafton, the card’s owner, found the rare item in a Magic: The Gathering pack. Post Malone invited the man to attend his concert in Toronto to see the card and ended up buying it.

“When I found the One Ring, the first person who came to mind was Post Malone,” Trafton wrote in the caption of a TikTok video. “I have played MTG since I was a kid and it would be amazing to keep this card. But for a guy like me, being able to sell it is life-changing.”

He added, “I just really hoped it would go to someone who would appreciate it as much as I do. This is my dream come true, meeting Post Malone and him buying the One Ring card from me is literally a moment straight out of a fairytale … I am forever grateful.”

Trafton found the perfect buyer in Post Malone, a well-known Magic: The Gathering fan. Trafton told CBC News he was keeping his day job despite the sale.

Post Malone released his new album Austin on Friday (July 28). The project is expected to sell more than 100,000 units in its first week.