Post Malone To Present ‘Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience’ Concert

Roddy Ricch and The Kid Laroi will be on-hand for the show as well.

The first-ever Horizon Block Party begins this week. Texas-bred musician Post Malone will kick off the summer-long event with an immersive, virtual reality performance today (July 15) on Venues within Horizon Worlds.

Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience celebrates the performer’s latest album. Twelve Carat Toothache dropped on June 3 via Mercury/Republic.

Roddy Ricch, The Kid Laroi, and Fleet Foxes will also provide special performances for the Meta-backed concert. The production will be captured in 8K resolution.

A 2D version will also broadcast on Facebook Watch through Meta’s and Post Malone’s Facebook pages. Messenger and Instagram will stream the show via Watch Together.

“I’m pumped for the fans to have this VR experience of Twelve Carat Toothache,” says Post Malone. “We put so much work into this to make it as incredible as possible. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this to life.”

Twelve Carat Toothache opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 chart with 121,000 first-week units. Malone’s fourth studio LP features Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes, The Kid Laroi, and The Weeknd.

The pre-recorded Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience concert will loop three times in Horizon Worlds by Meta Platforms for Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest 2 starting at 6 pm PT.

Photo Credit: Billy Moon