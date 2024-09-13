Princess Love Accuses Ray J Of Traumatizing Their Kids, Threatens Legal Action 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Princess Love shared her reaction to a disturbing video of Ray J seemingly coaching their children following an apparent dispute.

Ray J’s ex-partner Princess Love is speaking out after the rapper shared a disturbing video of him talking to their two children in the aftermath of an apparent dispute with their mother.

The Tronix founder sparked concerns over the disturbing footage posted late on Thursday night (September 12), with viewers accusing him of coaching his children through the video.

On Friday morning (September 13), Princess Love addressed Ray J’s concerning behavior in an Instagram Statement. She accused him of traumatizing and gaslighting their two kids, Melody, 6, and Epik, 4.

“This is the only time I’m going to address this,” she wrote. “I’ve been trying my best to be the bigger person and just walk away peacefully. But what you’re not going to do is traumatize, manipulate and gaslight my kids when you can’t do it to me anymore.”

Princess Love then threatened Ray J with legal action, revealing she also has video footage. “I’ll save my videos for the judge,” she added.

In the video, Ray J is heard talking to his children following an apparent dispute with Princess Love.

“I just want to make sure. Are you good?” Ray J appears to tell son Epik. “Dada never did nothing to nobody. Mama never did nothing to me, dada never did nothing to mama, right?”

He then says, “there’s no reason to call the police, right? We just making a movie. We’re just playing. Okay?” Later in the footage, his daughter Melody appears to become distraught over the tense situation in the home.

The video concludes with Ray J urging his children to apologize to their mother on his behalf. One of the kids eventually tells Ray J, “Mama wants to take your hug.” Ray J replies, “Then everything’s okay? Alright, cool,” and the recording ends.

Princess Love filed for divorce in February, the fourth time the former couple filed to end their marriage.