Prosecutors Play Yungeen Ace Diss Tracks During Foolio Trial

Yungeen Ace’s diss tracks become courtroom evidence as prosecutors play “Game Over” during opening statements in Julio Foolio’s murder trial.

Yungeen Ace saw his diss records turned into courtroom evidence today when prosecutors played “Game Over” during opening statements in the Julio Foolio murder trial in Tampa.

The state used the track to establish motive and gang conflict, breaking down specific lyrics and their alleged meanings to the jury.

Four defendants are on trial: Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Davion Murphy, and Rashad Murphy, all facing first-degree murder charges that could result in death sentences if convicted.

The prosecutor paused the track mid-play to explain the coded language embedded in Yungeen Ace’s bars.

“You hear him mentioning ‘Mr. 6.’ That is Charles Jones. The Don Julio you keep seeing, the tequila, that is a diss against Charles Jones, whose rap name was Julio Foolio,” the state’s attorney told the jury.

This wasn’t just one song either.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, prosecutors also presented “Who I Smoke,” which samples Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” and referenced “When I See You” as part of their narrative about the rivalry that led to the killing.

Foolio was ambushed in a hotel parking lot on his 26th birthday, June 23, 2024, when gunmen surrounded him in what prosecutors described as a coordinated attack.

Assistant State Attorney Scott Harmon delivered a stark opening statement: “For Charles Jones, there were no more birthdays. All that was left was a funeral.” He painted a picture of surveillance and stalking, telling jurors that Foolio had no idea he was being watched and followed by what he called “a group of conspirators” in those early morning hours.

The fifth defendant, Alicia Andrews, was already convicted of manslaughter in October 2025 after prosecutors proved she tracked Foolio’s movements before the attack.

Each of the four remaining defendants brought their own defense attorneys to court, and they’ve all argued against the prosecution’s case during their opening statements.

The use of rap music as evidence in gang-related trials represents a controversial approach that’s become increasingly common in courtrooms across the country.

The trial is expected to continue with witness testimony and additional evidence presentations over the coming weeks.