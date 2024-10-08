“Public Enemies: Kendrick Vs. Drake” Documentary Examines Epic Rap Battle 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s monumental rap battle is set to be the subject of an upcoming Channel 4 documentary.

The rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake dominated the Hip-Hop conversation for months, and now the feud is reportedly set to get the documentary treatment.

The epic clash is set to be brought to air with a new project from Britain’s Channel 4 titled Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake, according to Deadline. Using archival footage and interviews with friends and collaborators, the documentary will delve into the rapper’s origins and explore how they were shaped by their background. The documentary, produced by Acme Films and GroupM Motion Entertainment, will also spotlight their explosive battle and the resulting fallout.

In a statement, Shaminder Nahal, Head of Specialist Factual for Channel 4, said: “Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake is not just a biography; it’s a cultural exploration of two of the most influential voices in modern music. This documentary will delve into the unique journeys of Kendrick and Drake, examining how their backgrounds, talents, and visions have made them global icons.”

Acme Films also produced the 2017 documentary Public Enemies: Jay-Z v Kanye. In a press release, Creative Director Jaimie D’Cruz said the Kendrick Lamar vs Drake offering reflects a new era where the landscape has shifted, and rivalries are more pervasive.

“It’s only a few years since our previous Public Enemies film for Channel 4 explored the rivalry between Jay Z vs Kanye,” D’Cruz said. “But Public Enemies: Kendrick vs Drake feels like a story that takes place in a time when all the rules have changed, and beef is all around us.”

Drake On Fake Friends And Backstabbers

Meanwhile, Drake appeared to reflect on the battle with Kendrick Lamar during a recent appearance in Toronto.

“You’re gonna come to a point in life where people you thought were friends, or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up, they might try to move funny with you, they might stab you in the back, they might do a lot of things to you,” he shared.

“You’ll come to that realization,” Drake added. “Wherever you’re at in life, you’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. But look, sometimes it’s you and you alone, by yourself. Sometimes it’s you alone with your thoughts.”