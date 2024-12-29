Punch Celebrates SZA’s Return To No. 1—Fans Accuse Him Of Pulling Publicity Stunt

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence “Punch” Henderson and TDE artist SZA confused fans earlier this week when they appeared to part ways.

But on Friday (December 27), Punch showed his support for the chart-topping singer by re-sharing a Twitter (X) post about the success of SZA’s new album, SOS Deluxe: Lana.

The post read: “SZA’s ‘SOS’ to return to #1 on the Billboard 200 with 170K units projected (up 293% in activity following the release of the deluxe; via @HITSDD).” He added several prayer emojis and a smiley face.

Several fans quickly hopped in the comment section to accuse Punch and SZA of pulling a publicity stunt in an attempt to garner more attention for the album.

“Was it just a joke then—like a publicity stunt or something?” one person wrote, while another asked, “can u stop being weird..sza already said u parted ways.”

Punch, however, has updated his Twitter (X) bio to include “I manage SZA.”

As indicated by the title, SOS Deluxe: Lana is simply an expanded version of 2022’s Grammy Award-winning SOS.

According to HITS Daily Double, the 15-track project—which includes outtakes from the SOS era or, as SZA has described it, the “B-side” to SOS—is projected to move 170,707 units in its inaugural week, with more than 8,400 units coming from pure album sales.

The original SOS featured guest appearances from Don Toliver, Phoebe Bridgers, Travis Scott and Ol’ Dirty Bastard and production from the likes of Babyface, Benny Blanco and Lizzo, among others.

SZA released six singles in support of the project, five of which were Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

The fifth, “Kill Bill,” became SZA’s first song to top the Billboard Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200 charts; the sixth, “Snooze,” was the only song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for all of 2023. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200—another first for SZA—and broke the record for the largest streaming week for an R&B album in the United States.

As for TDE, the independent label lost its biggest artist, Kendrick Lamar, in 2022 following the release of Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. His latest album, GNX, arrived via pgLang and Interscope on November 22. SZA will serve as support on Lamar’s upcoming Grand National Tour, which kicks off in April 2025.