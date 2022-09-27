Pusha T Disses McDonald’s With Arby’s “Rib Roast” Track [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the new visuals taking aim at the McRib.

Virginia-bred emcee Pusha T is back with another fast food-themed song. The Clipse member partnered with Arby’s for a diss track and music video called “Rib Roast.”

Pusha T’s song celebrates the return of Arby’s REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich. Plus, the fast food restaurant chain and the veteran rapper collaborated on a limited-edition “country-style” merch collection (see photos below).

“We are on a mission to call out weak sandwiches of questionable quality, and there is no other product that can compare to our REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich or is worthy of Pusha T’s praise,” says Jim Taylor, President of Arby’s.

Taylor continues, “We’ve spent years perfecting the intricate smoked rib flavors and are proud to have Pusha remind people why Arby’s has the meats -and smokes the competition.”

Back in February, Pusha T earned his first #1 solo studio LP on the Billboard 200 chart with It’s Almost Dry. That album collected 55,000 first-week units. Kanye West, Jay-Z, Pharrell Williams, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Malice, and more artists appeared on the project.

“Rap Album of the year. Sandwich of the year. Simple as that -we both give you quality straight from the kitchen!” says Pusha T. “I love the work I’ve been doing with Arby’s – this time around we have to chef up something different and give everyone quality country-inspired merch to go along with the rib sandwich.”

Back in March, Pusha T took direct aim at McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish. According to reports, Arby’s Spicy Fish sandwich campaign with King Push generated over $8 million in equivalent advertising exposure. The REAL Country-Style Rib Sandwich will be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.