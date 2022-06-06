Pusha T Pays Tribute To Pharrell: “You Taught Me Everything” 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pusha T praised Pharrell for his instrumental role in his music career while the legendary producer congratulated him on his No. 1 album.

Pusha T welcomed Pharrell to the stage this weekend during his performance at the Novo in Los Angeles for his It’s Almost Dry Tour on Saturday night (Jun. 4). He paid tribute to his long-time collaborator, whom he said, kickstarted his rap career.

“Without Pharrell, there is no ‘It’s Almost Dry’,” Pusha T said to the audience. “He brought a whole different dynamic to my album, Man I love you, bro, for everything, always. You brought me in this game, you taught me everything! Everything! Clothes, dressing, what you want? You did it. Real s###, no lie.”

His fellow Virginia native also paid tribute to his high school friend, congratulating him on scoring his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

“Man, I am just so proud of my brother,” Pharrell began, praising Pusha T. “He’s been doing this for over 20-years. Number one album in the country. Everybody has been talking about it, y’all know this is the best one. Thank you for being so supportive all these years. And you gotta know when it comes to real masterpieces, when you know you really got one, that’s the thing you say, ‘its almost dry,’.”

After giving each other their flowers, the pair performed some of their joint hits during the show. Pusha T and Pharrell opened the set with “Neck & Wrist,” their recent collaboration with Jay-Z. Check it out below.

King Push celebrated topping the charts for the first time ever after It’s Almost Dry moved an estimated 55,000 total album-equivalent units in its first week to land the top spot. “We all can’t be number 1 at the same time,” Pusha T penned on Twitter shortly after Billboard announced the numbers. “This week it’s mine…😎 Thank you to all,” he added.

We all can’t be number 1 at the same time, this week it’s mine…😎 Thank you to all.#ItsAlmostDry pic.twitter.com/f0yeJsxerv — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 1, 2022