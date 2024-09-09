Pusha T Reacts To Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl News With A Jab At Drake 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Kendrick Lamar’s headlining slot at Super Bowl LIX has got everybody talking, including Pusha T who appeared to shade Drake.

Pusha T showed love to Kendrick Lamar following the announcement the pgLang co-founder is set to headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show but he couldn’t resist taking a shot at their mutual rival, Drake.

On Sunday (September 8), King Push took to his Instagram Story with a quote from K. Dot.

“You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship — no round twos,” Lamar noted in his announcement. Pusha T agreed with Kendrick Lamar, adding, “This is true… [shrugging emoji].”

The “no round twos” quote appears to reference Drake’s recent post about winning “Game 2,” which many took as a hint that the OVO honcho was gearing up for another round with Lamar.

The Super Bowl announcement was met with disappointment from Lil Wayne fans who believed the New Orleans native was an obvious choice to headline the event in his home city. Master P weighed in, praising K. Dot while arguing Lil Wayne “should be a part of this celebration as well.”

While Weezy is yet to comment he previously revealed he was “praying” he would be chosen to perform.

“I will not lie to you,” he said on YG’s ‘4HUNNID’ podcast in February. “I have not got a call or nothing. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’mma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy.”