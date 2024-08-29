Pusha T Sparks Frenzied Speculation After Teasing Feature On New Clipse Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pusha T confirmed the upcoming Clipse album is complete; he and No Malice are just waiting for a special feature.

Last month, King Push confirmed the news Clipse fans had been waiting for, the follow-up to 2019’s Til the Casket Drops was finally on its way. Pusha T remained tight-lipped about the long-awaited return album but recently dropped a teaser that sparked intense speculation.

During a recent interview on the Ghetto Runways podcast, Pusha T confirmed the album is complete, save for one feature.

“I’m so excited about this new Clipse album,” he shared. “That’s what I’m on right now. It’s absolutely finished, just waiting on a feature.” Speaking directly into the camera, Pusha T addressed the mystery artist. “Just waiting on the feature bro,” he said, with a knowing look.

Pusha T shares an update on the new Clipse album: He confirms it's completed but they're waiting on one very special feature…



Although Pusha T never named names or even hinted at the collaborator, fans are convinced it’s one of two people, JAY-Z or Kendrick Lamar. What Drake might make of his two most formidable rivals joining forces is anybody’s guess. However, he might be gearing up for a second round with K. Dot.

“It’s time,” one user shared alongside a photo of Hov and Lamar.

“It’s either Hov or Dot lol (I hope),” another person shared.

Check out some other reactions at the end of the page.

Pusha T: “Feel Like I Got 10 Albums in Me”

Pusha T appears to be in peak-creativity mode, and fans might see even more new music in the near future. “Feel like I got 10 albums in me right this second,” he added before hying up the Clipse album. “I just created a masterpiece with my brother. Something so crazy and it’s like I just can’t wait to present it.”

Moreover, Pusha T believes the Clipse album will be as impactful as ever. “I think we’re doing something very very special with even being in the game and being as competitive as we are today and showing people the fundamentals of Hip-Hop and lyricism and being fresh,” he added. “None of that ages out.”

Just waiting on a feature from this guy… 🫣



