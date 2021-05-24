Pusha T Trends Online After Drake Brings His Son Adonis On Stage At The BBMAs

Drizzy previously admitted he took the “L” against the VA spitter.

Last night (May 23), Aubrey Drake Graham was recognized as the 2010s Artist Of The Decade at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The Toronto native brought his friends and family on stage with him to celebrate the occasion.

However, some social media users are attempting to spoil Drake’s triumphant moment by bringing up one of the OVO Sound frontman’s rivals. G.O.O.D Music representative Pusha T began trending on Twitter following the BBMAs on Sunday.

Drake versus Pusha T will go down as one of the most storied Hip Hop battles in history. The years-long feud culminated with Pusha’s 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon” which exposed that Drake had a son named Adonis with former sex worker Sophie Brussaux.

For perhaps the first time in his career, a large part of the public declared Drake took a definitive loss in his lyrical bout with Pusha T. Unlike the outcome of his back-and-forth with Meek Mill three years earlier, Drake was the person who found his face on countless internet memes in the summer of 2018.

Pusha using an old photo of Drake in blackface for the “Adidon” cover art as well as lines like “you are hiding a child, let that boy come home, deadbeat m########### playing border patrol” caused many unbias observers to give the win to the Virginia emcee over Drizzy.

Drake even acknowledged Pusha T’s “The Story of Adidon” was a strategic victory. During a sit down with the Rap Radar Podcast in 2019, the Scorpion album creator said, “I tip my hat to the chess move. It was a genius play in the game of chess. It definitely warranted my first ‘loss’ in the competitive sport of rapping.”

Unfortunately for Drake, there will likely always be a group of Hip Hop heads that mention his “L” to Pusha T whenever his son Adonis is in the public spotlight. The Billboard Music Awards presentation featuring the three-year-old boy reignited the conversation about some of the more scathing bars on “The Story of Adidon.”

Some Twitter users joked that Drake embracing Adonis during his BBMA Artist Of The Decade speech was the direct result of Pusha T forcing the 34-year-old Canadian to be a father to his son. Other commenters claimed the fact that Pusha was a trending topic last night was further proof he defeated Drake back in 2018.

Drake maintains he was never a “deadbeat” father to a “secret” son. He addressed the topic during an interview on LeBron James’ The Shop talk show as well as on songs such as “March 14” and “Emotionless.” The latter track includes Drake rapping, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world. I was hiding the world from my kid.”

