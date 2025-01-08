Pusha T’s Cryptic Instagram Move Has Clipse Fans Salivating

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

After a 15-year hiatus, Clipse—comprised of Pusha T and No Malice—have been working on their highly anticipated return, Let God Sort Em Out, via Def Jam Recordings.

Pusha T caught his fans’ attention earlier this week, when he completely wiped his Instagram account.

Now, his 3.5 million followers can’t stop talking about the impending Clipse album, which they believe is imminent—especially with King Push’s latest social media move.

The project is produced entirely by Pharrell Williams, who’s been instrumental in shaping their sound over the years. In fact, Pharrell’s involvement was a driving force behind the long awaited reunion, with No Malice noting in a 2024 interview, “Pharrell was pushing for this for a long time; the timing was right.”

The first single, “Birds Don’t Sing,” debuted at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton show, offering fans a glimpse into the project’s direction. Additionally, Pusha T has confirmed that the album is complete, stating, “I’m so excited about this new Clipse album… It’s absolutely finished.”

While Pusha T has mainly focused on his solo career over the years, Clipse reunited in 2022 at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival, marking their first time together onstage in over a decade.

“It’s always good to be on stage with my brother,” Malice said at the time. “It’s always good to relive those songs and just remember. It puts me in a time and a place where us and The Neptunes [Williams and producer Chad Hugo] were creating that music, being from Virginia and seeing that these things could really happen; that they were really tangible, you know?”

Pusha added, “Just the crowd and watching how they react to the music and how they still carry the same energy from ’02, ’06, ’09 when we made those songs and thought [they] were everything in the world to us. To see that 15, 20-plus years later, they’re still everything to everybody.”

But don’t expect to see Chad Hugo jumping on the project; he and Pharrell are currently at odds. In March 2024, Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell, alleging he attempted to secure sole ownership of “The Neptunes” trademark without Hugo’s consent. Hugo claimed the move violated their longstanding agreement to split all assets equally.

Pharrell was reportedly caught off guard by the allegation and insisted he’d reached out multiple times to share ownership and administration of the trademark.

“Throughout their over 30 year history, [Hugo] and Williams agreed to, and in fact, have divided all assets,” Hugo’s attorney Kenneth D. Freundlich wrote in the filing. “By ignoring and excluding [Hugo] from the any and all applications filed by applicant for the mark ‘The Neptunes,’ applicant has committed fraud in securing the trademarks and acted in bad faith.”